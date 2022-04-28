CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LKQ Corporation Reports Revenue of $3.3 Billion in First Quarter

LKQ Corporation Reports Revenue of $3.3 Billion in First Quarter

By Leave a Comment

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 5.6% as compared to $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Parts and services organic revenue increased 6.9% (5.6% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 1.7% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 2.7%, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 5.9%. Other revenue grew 2.0% driven by higher sales of other scrap metals (including aluminum) and cores and higher scrap steel prices, partially offset by lower precious metals

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey