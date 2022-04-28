LKQ Corporation Reports Revenue of $3.3 Billion in First Quarter

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 5.6% as compared to $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Parts and services organic revenue increased 6.9% (5.6% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 1.7% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 2.7%, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 5.9%. Other revenue grew 2.0% driven by higher sales of other scrap metals (including aluminum) and cores and higher scrap steel prices, partially offset by lower precious metals