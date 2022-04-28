Axalta Reports Sales Up 10.4% in First Quarter Compared to Last Year

Refinish sales up 15.6% compared to 2021 and volume up 4%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) reported net sales of $1,174.1 million for its first quarter ended March 31, an increase of 10.4% year-over-year, including a 3.0% foreign currency offset. The year-over-year growth was driven by 8.8% higher average price-mix, a 3.6% M&A benefit, and 1.0% better volumes.

Performance Coatings first quarter net sales were $814.4 million, an increase of 15.1% year-over-year. Organic constant currency net sales increased 13.2% in the period as both end-markets provided strong contributions to a 10.7% price and product mix benefit while Refinish drove the