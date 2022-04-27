CollisionWeek

Southeast Toyota Distributors and JAXPORT Announce $210 Million Agreement to Relocate and Expand Vehicle Processing Operations

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) Board of Directors unanimously approved a $210 million long-term lease and relocation agreement with Southeast Toyota Distributors (SET), the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles. SET is a subsidiary of Deerfield Beach, Florida-based JM Family Enterprises.

The company distributes vehicles, parts and accessories to 177 Toyota dealerships in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina and South Carolina. Dealers in this region sell approximately 20% of all Toyotas sold in the country. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, its vehicle processing facilities are located in Jacksonville, Florida and Commerce, Georgia.

