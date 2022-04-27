Driven Brands Reports Revenue of $468.3 Million in First Quarter

Revenue up 42% compared to last year. System-wide revenue was $1.3 billion.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) today reported revenue was $468.3 million, an increase of 42% versus the prior year for its first quarter ended March 26.

For the first quarter, system-wide sales were $1.3 billion, an increase of 26% versus the prior year, with 8% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 15.6%.

System-wide sales in its Paint, Collision & Glass segment were $659 million, up from $542.4 million the previous year. The company reported 1,730 stores in the first quarter, up from 1,627