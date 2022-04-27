Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Montana

Crash Champions, LLC announced today the addition of Collision Pro to its growing Montana footprint. Collision Pro has two locations in Helena, at 420 Dorothy Street and 700 River Rock Drive, and the acquisition gives Crash Champions eight collision repair centers across the Big Sky state.

This transaction follows Crash Champions’ earlier acquisitions of American Auto Body and Raisin Auto Body.

“Barry and the team at Collision Pro have established themselves as a leading destination for automotive repair in Helena thanks to their ability to provide the highest quality repairs while delivering exceptional service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO