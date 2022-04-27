Aviva UK Partners with Tractable to Bring AI to Auto Claims

Aviva, one of the largest insurers in the UK, has signed an agreement with Tractable to improve the accuracy and efficiency of UK motor claims by using artificial intelligence (AI).

Tractable develops visual AI to aid in the repair of cars and homes by using photos to assess damage enabling the accurate calculation of repair costs within minutes. By implementing this AI to assist and guide engineers, Aviva will be able to quickly and accurately complete remote assessment of repair estimates and increase consistency of diagnosis, reducing the potential for errors which can add time to motor claims.

Aviva will