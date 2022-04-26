U.S. EPA Announces $1.5 Million Penalty for Schnitzer Steel Over Release of Refrigerants from Auto A/C Systems and Appliances

The United States, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has reached a proposed settlement with Schnitzer Steel Inc. of Portland, Oregon, to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and regulations designed to protect stratospheric ozone at 40 scrap metal recycling facilities throughout the United States.

Schnitzer operates Pick-n-Pull, the self-service used auto parts network with 50 auto recycling facilities in 15 U.S. states and Canada.

If approved by the court, the settlement will require the company to pay a civil penalty of $1,550,000, implement compliance measures worth over $1,700,000 to prevent the release of ozone-depleting refrigerants