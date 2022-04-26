PPG Reports First Quarter Net Sales of $4.3 billion

Overall sales up 11% over 2021. Inflation drives raw material costs up 25% year-over-year.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported April 21 that it had record first quarter net sales of $4.3 billion for the first quarter 2022. The result was 11% higher than the previous year. Sales were up due to higher selling prices (+10%), lower sales volumes (-3%), the addition of acquisition-related sales (+7%) and unfavorable foreign currency translation (-3%).

The company reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.08 and adjusted EPS of $1.37 for the quarter including charges related to operations in Russia of $290 million that were primarily