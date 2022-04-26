Fred Iantorno Named VP of Strategic Solutions at AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics, the remote diagnostics, scanning, programming, and ADAS calibration solution provider announced the appointment of Fred Iantorno as Vice President of Strategic Solutions.

In his position Iantorno will assist in technology integration opportunities, market awareness of the AirPro Auggie, the company’s ADAS calibration device as well as its suite of advanced brand specific services.

“In my previous positions I have had the opportunity to witness the massive acceleration of automotive technology and the tremendous challenges it has presented across all service sectors to properly and efficiently repair