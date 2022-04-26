I-CAR Creates Optional ADAS Collision Repair Technician Role

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the creation of a new, optional Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) career path for collision repair professionals.

“This new optional ADAS technician role represents an incredible win for advancing the collision repair industry amid today’s `tsunami’ of highly complex vehicle repairs and is calibrated with I-CAR’s ADAS Technical Leadership Strategic Response,” explained John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO & President.

Van Alstyne noted that creation of the ADAS technician role has been in development since 2019, involving the critical inputs across all segments of the industry.

“I-CAR takes great care in defining industry