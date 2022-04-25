Service King Reported Near Deal with Bondholders on Debt Relief

Collision repair chain reported close to deal that could cede control to its bondholders.

Service King Collision Repair Centers, the consolidator with over 330 collision repair centers in the U.S. in more than 20 states, may be nearing a deal with bond holders to ease its debt load according to a report by Bloomberg based upon information from anonymous sources.

According to the report, the proposal calls for bondholders, led by Clearlake Capital Group to take control of the collision repair firm and inject around $100 million in capital.

