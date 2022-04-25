Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Settlements with Towing Companies over Violations of Consumer Protection Laws

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced April 20 that his office has reached a settlement with Michael Caban of Angelina’s Towing and Recovery LLC and Siani’s Towing and Recovery LLC, Ricardo Caban of Aubry’s Towing LLC, and Miguel Caban and Miguel Caban, Jr. The settlement is part of a larger effort on the part of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to crack down on towing companies taking advantage of Pennsylvania consumers.

In the lawsuit previously filed against these companies by the Office of Attorney General, the defendants are alleged to have violated both Pennsylvania Consumer Protection Law and Philadelphia