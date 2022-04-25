Messe Frankfurt Reschedules Two Automotive Trade Shows in China

Messe Frankfurt announced it is rescheduling two of its automotive aftermarket trade fairs in China as the Government has escalated several COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

CAPAS Chengdu, the auto parts and aftermarket services show originally scheduled for May 19-21, will move to August 18 – 20, 2022.). In addition, the Auto Maintenance and Repair Expo (AMR) will be held in Tianjin on March 23-26, 2023, instead of May 27-30 this year.

Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management of Messe Frankfurt Group, commented: “CAPAS and AMR are both benchmark business platform for the automotive industry across Southwest China