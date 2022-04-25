GSB Industries Named Global Finishing Solutions Distributor in Georgia and Tennessee

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that GSB Industries has joined its automotive and truck refinish distribution team, bolstering GFS’ ability to provide extraordinary service to body shops and collision repair centers in Georgia and Tennessee.

Founded in 2006, GSB Industries will supply, install and service a variety of automotive repair equipment. GSB Industries is the largest installer of paint booth equipment in Georgia, with a track record of completing projects on time, on budget and to the satisfaction of customers. Their two owners, Dave Marlow and JP Uren, have a combined 60 years of experience in the collision repair industry