3M Acquires LeanTec to Support Collision Repair Inventory Management and Digital Solutions

Technology advances 3M ‘connected bodyshop’ vision and provides collision repair shop owners and managers more access to data for enhanced productivity.

3M (NYSE:MMM) today announced that it has acquired the technology assets of LeanTec, a provider of digital inventory management solutions for the automotive aftermarket segment in the United States and Canada.

The acquisition will advance 3M’s ability to deliver a more connected, digital bodyshop solution via its 3M RepairStack Performance Solutions in three key ways: