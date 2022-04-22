Tesla Expands Insurance Offering to Three New States, Details Benefits of Integrated Claims on Customer Experience

Company says it is already the second largest insurer of Teslas in Texas, one of its first auto insurance markets.

During its quarterly earnings conference call with investors Wednesday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it expanded its “real-time” auto insurance offering into three additional states earlier this week.

In response to a question asking for an update on its auto insurance rollout, Zachary Kirkhorn, chief financial officer at Tesla explained that the company just launched its real-time insurance in Virginia, Colorado and Oregon. The real-time insurance used telematics to assess driver behavior to better rank risk.

As of January, Tesla’s