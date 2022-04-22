Percentage of Dealers Operating Auto Body Shops Declined Again in 2021

Both the percentage of dealers operating collision repair facilities and dealership shop sales decreased last year versus pandemic impacted 2020.

According to the latest research from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the percentage of dealerships operating on-site body shops was down in 2021 versus the previous year. NADA’s research pegs the percentage of dealers operating on-site body shops at 35.7%, down from 37.3 percent of dealerships that featured on-site body shops in 2020. This represents the fourth year where the percentage of dealers operating on-site body shops declined.

Based upon the percentages reported by NADA, there were approximately 5,953