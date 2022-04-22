LexisNexis U.S. Auto Insurance Trends Report Details Trends in the Aftermath of Pandemic-Induced Supply Shortages, High Inflation Rates, New Driving Behaviors

LexisNexis Risk Solutions today released its 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Trends Report, which aggregates annual market data about driving behaviors, auto insurance shopping, underwriting and claims to help insurers better navigate a myriad of evolving trends impacting the U.S. auto insurance industry.

This year’s report analyzes 2021 data, detailing how the industry continues to navigate the aftermath of pandemic-induced supply shortages, inflation, and new driving behaviors, and provides insights for insurance carriers to help improve their workflows with an eye on streamlining consumer experience. One of the big questions within the U.S. auto insurance industry heading into 2021 was