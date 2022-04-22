Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Houston, Texas

Classic Collision, LLC the acquisition of Uptown Collision in Houston, Texas.

Uptown Collision Center has serviced Houston Galleria and Metro Houston since 2010. Their goal was to expedite the vehicle repair process to ensure the customer is on their way in their repaired vehicle as soon as possible.

“This business has brought a good service to the community and I know Classic Collision will continue this. I appreciate the hard work my team has put in,” stated Steve Bouboudakis, former owner of Uptown Collision.

“This addition in our Texas market will help us better serve our customers in the Houston