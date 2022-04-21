ProColor Collision Adds New Repair Center on Prince Edward Island

ProColor Collision announced that ProColor Collision Charlottetown, on Prince Edward Island, is its first-ever location in the Atlantic region. Over the past 55 years, the independently operated family business, earlier known in the community as Dalziel’s Auto Body, has earned an excellent reputation for exceeding its customer’s expectations in high-quality repairs.

In 1967, young Bill Dalziel began repairing and painting cars in the backyard of his parents’ Sherwood home, building a strong reputation for repairing all makes and models of vehicles.

Over the years, Bill’s modest operation evolved into a 13,000 square foot facility that today consists of more than