LKQ Corporation Completes Sale of PGW Auto Glass Business to One Equity Partners

Sale price was $362 million.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced that it has completed its previously announced agreement to sell PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass to the North American automotive sector, to One Equity Partners. The sale price was $362 million, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments.

LKQ will report the financial information for the PGW glass distribution business through the April 18, 2022 closing date in the continuing operations section of its financial statements. PGW generated almost $400 million of revenue and its EBITDA margin was approximately 10% in 2021.

BofA Securities acted as financial