Early Bird Registration for June CCIF Meeting in Montréal Ends April 27

Early Bird registration ends April 27 for the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) being held June 2-3 in Montreal.

The Early bird registration fee is CA$179 + tax until April 27 and will increase to CA$199 after that.

The CCIF Montréal 2022 registration fee provides full access to the conference including Friday breakfast, lunch and refreshments. The registration fee also includes all optional activities including the workshop on Thursday afternoon, and the Networking Reception on Thursday evening.

More information and registration are available online.