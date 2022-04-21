CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Brandon Cruz Named Business Development Manager at SCA Claim Services

Brandon Cruz Named Business Development Manager at SCA Claim Services

By Leave a Comment

SCA Claim Services announces the promotion of Brandon Cruz to Business Development Manager. In his new role, Cruz is responsible for identifying business opportunities, nurturing new and existing clients, and ensuring every customer experiences the complete value of partnering with SCA, a nationwide leader in appraisal and adjusting services for auto, specialty, and property claims.

Brandon Cruz was named Business Development Manager at SCA Claim Services.

“Brandon brings a wealth of experience in the service and financial services industries, specifically the provisioning of value-based products,” says Vice President of Client Services Phil Langley. “Both his experience and fresh perspectives on

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey