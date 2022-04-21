Brandon Cruz Named Business Development Manager at SCA Claim Services

SCA Claim Services announces the promotion of Brandon Cruz to Business Development Manager. In his new role, Cruz is responsible for identifying business opportunities, nurturing new and existing clients, and ensuring every customer experiences the complete value of partnering with SCA, a nationwide leader in appraisal and adjusting services for auto, specialty, and property claims.

“Brandon brings a wealth of experience in the service and financial services industries, specifically the provisioning of value-based products,” says Vice President of Client Services Phil Langley. “Both his experience and fresh perspectives on