US Department of Labor Proposes to Revoke Final Approval of Arizona’s State OSHA Plan Citing “Pattern of Failures”

Department says it has concerns about state’s commitment to worker safety and health led to federal action. State had refused to implement OSHA Covid temporary standards that were later withdrawn.

The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a proposal to reconsider and revoke the final approval of Arizona’s State OSHA plan, in response to what it says is a nearly a decade-long pattern of failures to adopt and enforce standards and enforcement policies at least as effective as those used by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA logoState plans are OSHA-approved job safety and health programs operated by individual

