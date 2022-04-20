Mitchell and Tractable to Make AI-Enabled Straight-Through Claims Processing Available to North American Insurers

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, demonstrated its end-to-end claims automation solution for attendees of Tractable’s Vision Summit. The solution allows North American carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Tractable AI for straight-through processing in automotive insurance claims, helping to expedite payments and meet consumer expectations for a seamless, digitally driven experience.

Mitchell and Tractable recently announced their renewed collaboration. Since then, their integrated solutions have been selected by top U.S. and Canadian insurers. Combining Mitchell’s cloud-based estimating system, open platform and comprehensive repair data with Tractable’s proprietary computer vision lets carriers produce a partial or complete estimate automatically from photos