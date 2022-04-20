CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell and Tractable to Make AI-Enabled Straight-Through Claims Processing Available to North American Insurers

Mitchell and Tractable to Make AI-Enabled Straight-Through Claims Processing Available to North American Insurers

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, demonstrated its end-to-end claims automation solution for attendees of Tractable’s Vision Summit. The solution allows North American carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Tractable AI for straight-through processing in automotive insurance claims, helping to expedite payments and meet consumer expectations for a seamless, digitally driven experience.

Mitchell and Tractable recently announced their renewed collaboration. Since then, their integrated solutions have been selected by top U.S. and Canadian insurers. Combining Mitchell’s cloud-based estimating system, open platform and comprehensive repair data with Tractable’s proprietary computer vision lets carriers produce a partial or complete estimate automatically from photos

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey