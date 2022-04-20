CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Eatonton, Georgia

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body, a 5,000 sq. ft. collision repair center with 10 employees, located at 896B Oak Street, in Eatonton, Georgia.

Sergio Monzalvo, owner of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body, has been in the industry for over 20 years. His business partner, Mirko Alexander, has also been in the collision industry for years, having started as an estimator and working his way up to also owning his own business. After selling that company, Alexander moved into business with Monzalvo and they both have grown their operations together, now owning four CARSTAR locations.

“This