Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in the Collision Repair Industry

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the opening of its first company owned collision repair center in California in 1997. Over the following 25 years, Caliber grew to more than 1,450 locations in 40 states and continued growing by investing in complementary automotive service brands Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass.

Caliber has built its business using its foundational purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life, as a guide to connecting with teammates, customers and the communities it serves – proudly restoring the rhythm to more than nine million customers since its inception.

“At Caliber, we live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life each day. This means focusing on our teammates, customers and communities,” said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. “We are grateful to celebrate this milestone with our Caliber family, which has fueled our success and growth.”

For more than two decades, Caliber’s focus on purpose has also meant becoming an ally to the communities it serves. Through its platform, Restoring You, Caliber partners with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, the American Heart Association, local food banks and more, resulting in:

more than 24.5 million meals over the past ten years to feed children who lose access to school lunches during the summer

more than $6 million to the American Heart Association for heart disease and stroke research and prevention

more than 500 cars, with NABC Recycled Rides, gifted to veterans, active-duty military first responders, critical front-line workers and others in need of reliable transportation

more than $3 million in COVID-19 pandemic financial relief to support current and former teammates

“For the past 25 years, Caliber has earned a leadership position in the industry and a place in the lives of our teammates, customers and communities, and I look forward to building Caliber’s future with our highly dedicated teammates over the next 25 years,” said Sanders.

