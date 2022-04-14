WIN Announces Speaker Line Up for Educational Conference

Extends registration deadline to Friday, April 22.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the speaker lineup and has extended its in-person registration closing date to Friday, April 22nd for its 2022 Annual Educational Conference being held in Greenville, S.C., May 2-4. The conference, which will be a hybrid experience, allows attendees to participate in-person, or from their home or office. The deadline for virtual attendees to register remains Friday, April 29th.

“We are looking forward to bringing our WIN community together again this year. We can’t wait to reconnect,” says Jenny Anderson, WIN Chair. “Whether it’s experiencing the networking and