Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in New Mexico in Separate Transactions

Crash Champions, LLC announced today that it has expanded its presence in the Santa Fe, N.M. metropolitan area through the acquisitions of Custom Craft Auto Collision, a single shop located at 4587 B Highway 14 in Santa Fe, and Don Juan’s Certified Collision Care, a single shop located at 2855 Rufina Street in Santa Fe. The additions of these two repair facilities follows the Company’s recent acquisition of Quanz Auto Body, a four-location collision repair center in New Mexico.

“Both Custom Craft and Don Juan’s have established themselves as leading destinations for high quality collision repair in the Santa Fe