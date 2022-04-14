Collision Repair Industry Production at Record Level in February

Production and total employment forecast set new record high level in February. Hours worked flat with January.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary February collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on a year-over-year basis to a new record high.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in February was up 13.6% compared to February 2021 that was impacted by the pandemic. Production employment was up 10.8% compared to 2021.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per