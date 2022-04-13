Solera Audatex Collaborates with AutoRaise and NBRA to Offer Apprentice Training Opportunities in the UK

Audatex, a Solera company, announced that it is offering a free spot every month on its AudaEntepriseGold (AEG) certification course to body shop apprentices in the United Kingdom. The new initiative has been developed in collaboration with recognized trade body, National Body Repair Association (NBRA), and apprentice charity AutoRaise to address the crippling skills shortage facing the industry.

The two-day hands-on training course, which generally costs around £600, will provide apprentices with AudaEnterpriseGold Certification – imparting key skills for a rich career in vehicle damage assessment. Each apprentice will be selected by AutoRaise and trained using the industry-leading estimatics solution.