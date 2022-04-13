Sherwin-Williams Debuts Collision Core E-Solution

Suite provides collision repair facilities with five interconnected tools to manage their businesses.

Sherwin-Williams announced the debut of the Collision Core suite of programs designed to address key business operations in a shop including Inventory, Production, Color, Quality and Scorecard (Diagnostics).

“Collision Core is a series of interconnected solutions, or apps, that provide visibility across all key business operations, supporting better decisions and accountability with real-time information,” says Robert Mowson, Vice President of Marketing, Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams. “These e-solutions are easy to use and accessible with mobile platforms, keeping everyone connected, informed and productive.”

Woodcock Auto Body in Washingtonville, New York is currently using Collision Core Production to keep techs on task which gives management time to focus on the bigger picture.

“I feel very comfortable bringing someone in and explaining every step of the process because my confidence is so high that the whole team is keying in and doing the job to the best of their ability and to the best of the industry standard ability,” says John Stegenga, Co-Owner, Woodcock Auto Body.

Collision Core focuses on optimizing labor through connected metrics from production and cycle time to customer satisfaction and profitability. The five solutions, which can be adopted individually or all together are:

Collision Core Inventory – optimizes the inventory process, reduces unnecessary inventory, and eliminates the costly time it takes your business to maintain adequate stock levels and place orders. Collision Core Production – provides a real-time, at-a-glance production and scheduling solution with unparalleled management insights surrounding utilization capabilities with a focus on labor optimization through predictive and flexible scheduling. Collision Core Quality – provides in-process, post process, timestamped, peer-to-peer quality verification and validation assurance, manageable data insights, cost savings and improved customer satisfaction. Collision Core Scorecard – provides an automatic Key Performance Indicator (KPI) report which focuses on the most impactful lead and lag measures driving profitability and business improvement across all business functions and departments. Collision Core Color – offers 24/7 access to a continuously updated library of color formulas, accessible from any web-enabled device with fully optimized touchscreen technology and management system connectivity for an intuitive, speedy and instantaneous color retrieval user experience.

Owner Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage located in West Long Branch and Shrewsbury, N.J. uses Collision Core Quality.

“Implementing this system with our process has redefined what we do and it has given us the opportunity to move through our processes faster,” Sgro said. “We’re hoping that a lot of manufacturers look at this and say – there is a lot of value here, we don’t need to have a computer at a workstation, walking over to it, they have it at their fingertips. I believe in the future that this is going to be something that is going to impact their industry very well.”

The adoption of Collision Core across the shop is made easy as its accessible on mobile devices as well as and simple to deploy, with a fast return on investment, saving time and resources.

“Collision Core not only reduces chaos in day-to-day operations, but it alleviates reactive management, allowing shop owners to focus on growing the business rather than fighting fires,” finishes Mowson.