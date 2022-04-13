CollisionWeek

Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act Gains Co-Sponsor

Legislation in U.S. House of Representatives seeks to provide consumers and third-party repair facilities access to vehicle data.

The Auto Care Association, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) applauded U.S. Representative Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) for co-sponsoring the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair’ Act (REPAIR Act).

Introduced in February 2022 by U.S. Representative Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) to provide consumers rights to their vehicle’s repair and maintenance data and safeguard a free and fair repair market, the REPAIR Act (H.R. 6570) is the only Federal right to repair

