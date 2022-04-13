CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Vermont

NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Vermont

By Leave a Comment

NOVUS Glass announced a new franchise, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, in St. Albans, Vt. has joined its network of advanced glass repair and replacement centers in the United States.

With years of experience in customer service, logistics and everything automotive, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans technicians Josh Strong, Dakota Phenix and Joseph Deslauriers are set to play an integral role in the success and future growth of the windshield repair and replacement industry in the New England area.

“NOVUS Glass is well known in the industry for innovation in auto glass services and as pioneers of windshield repair. As

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey