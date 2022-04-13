NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Vermont

NOVUS Glass announced a new franchise, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, in St. Albans, Vt. has joined its network of advanced glass repair and replacement centers in the United States.

With years of experience in customer service, logistics and everything automotive, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans technicians Josh Strong, Dakota Phenix and Joseph Deslauriers are set to play an integral role in the success and future growth of the windshield repair and replacement industry in the New England area.

“NOVUS Glass is well known in the industry for innovation in auto glass services and as pioneers of windshield repair. As