AirPro Diagnostics Expands Relationship with Nissan Certified Collision Repair Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has expanded its relationship with Nissan North America to further service its network of Certified Collision Repair facilities in the safe and proper repair of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Nissan North America and their network shops,” stated Eric Newell, Executive VP Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “As automotive technology continues to accelerate, we want shops to be assured that AirPro and our cadre of brand specialists will be there to assist them each and every step of the way. The safe operation of all repaired vehicles has always