Small Business Optimism Index Declined in March

Inflation overtakes labor quality as top problem for small businesses.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index decreased in March by 2.4 points to 93.2, the third consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Thirty-one percent of owners reported that inflation was the single most important problem in their business, up five points from February and the highest reading since the first quarter of 1981. Inflation has now replaced “labor quality” as the number one problem.

“Inflation has impacted small businesses throughout the country and is now their most important business problem,” said NFIB Chief