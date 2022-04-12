Penske Automotive Group Acquires Dealership and Collision Repair Center in Southern California

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) announced that it has acquired BMW/MINI of Escondido, along with a collision repair center, located in Escondido, California. The acquired dealership and collision center are located in the Escondido Auto Mall, where the company currently operates dealerships featuring the Acura, Audi, Honda, and Mazda brands. The acquisition is expected to generate annualized revenue of approximately $115 million.

Commenting on the acquisition, Chair and CEO Roger Penske, said, “We are thrilled to have completed the acquisition of the well-respected BMW/MINI brands in Escondido. The acquisition strengthens the scale of our offerings in the Escondido Auto