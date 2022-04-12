PartsTrader Partners with LKQ North America to Provide Data for SurePart

PartsTrader announced a partnership with LKQ North America to provide access to LKQ North America’s broad range of alternative parts and services via SurePart, PartsTrader’s new parts pricing platform for carrier-written/IA estimates.

SurePart allows appraisers to write more accurate estimates by providing instant market pricing and leveraging industry-leading filtering to remove invalid parts. Rather than relying on outdated catalog pricing, SurePart uses actual market pricing and live inventory feeds, resulting in greater accuracy for preliminary estimates, lower severity and reduced cycle times. And, SurePart’s suppliers guarantee their prices, eliminating unnecessary supplements for appraisers.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LKQ and include their extensive range of parts and services in SurePart,” said Greg Horn, PartsTrader’s Chief Innovation Officer. “LKQ has long had a focus on providing quality parts to the industry and they are a significant addition to SurePart’s supplier network.”

Terry Fortner, Vice President Sales and Marketing North America at LKQ said, “We are excited to participate in SurePart and share PartsTrader’s vision of ensuring accurate parts are placed on carrier-written, auto damage appraisals. ‘Phantom parts’ have been an issue within our industry for far too long!”

SurePart has already been adopted by multiple partners and PartsTrader is actively extending SurePart to meet specific workflow requirements of each client.