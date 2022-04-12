Meyer Distributing Opens New Location in Reading, Pennsylvania

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Reading, Penn. Location to better serve the collision repair industry. The cross-dock will have a direct, next-day feed from Meyer’s East Hanover, N.J. and Scranton, Penn. distribution hubs which house some of the largest inventories of automotive, RV, and marine accessories and replacement parts as well as outdoor lifestyle, janitorial/sanitation, and industrial products in the region.

“The density of traffic and vehicles in the Northeast warrants expansion of our crash and collision logistics distribution points,” says Jim Sherman, Sales Manager of the Crash and Collision Parts division for Meyer. “It’s been tremendous