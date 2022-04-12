CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ABRA Recognizes Store Performance at 2022 Summit

ABRA Recognizes Store Performance at 2022 Summit

By Leave a Comment

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America marked its network’s outstanding 2021 performance at its annual Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, following a two-year hiatus.  

After a record year of operational performance in 2021, the ABRA network recognized its franchise family, commemorating all that they have achieved through the past two years.

“Our unified American network has become a powerful force in delivering the industry’s highest quality collision repairs, excellent customer service, and the consistent performance that will drive our growth for the future,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. chief operating office, Driven Brands Collision. “By streamlining our operations, adopting industry best practices,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey