ABRA Recognizes Store Performance at 2022 Summit

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America marked its network’s outstanding 2021 performance at its annual Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, following a two-year hiatus.

After a record year of operational performance in 2021, the ABRA network recognized its franchise family, commemorating all that they have achieved through the past two years.

“Our unified American network has become a powerful force in delivering the industry’s highest quality collision repairs, excellent customer service, and the consistent performance that will drive our growth for the future,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. chief operating office, Driven Brands Collision. “By streamlining our operations, adopting industry best practices,