U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Jumped in First Half of 2021

Dangerous driving, inadequate infrastructure, larger vehicles combine to create deadly results for people on foot.

A new analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) projects that U.S. drivers struck and killed 3,441 pedestrians in the first six months of 2021, up 17% – or 507 additional lives lost – from the same period the year before. This troubling projection continues a decade-long trend of rising pedestrian deaths on our roadways and comes as speeding, impaired and distracted driving, and other dangerous driver behaviors remain at unacceptably high levels.

GHSA logoGHSA’s annual Spotlight on Highway Safety report offers the first look

