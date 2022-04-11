AirSept Co-Founder Myron Stein Passes Away

AirSept announced the passing of Myron Stein the company’s co-founder.

Stein is credited with 23 U.S. patents and multiple awards for developing products that solve complex automotive air conditioning and fluid carrying system repair problems. The company was formed in 1989 when he developed the first long-lasting solution for unwanted mold and mildew odor in automobile air conditioning systems. In 1991, he incorporated and began partnering with original equipment manufacturers and suppliers to market his first A/C product – Cooling Coil Coating while developing new products for the industry. He received his first