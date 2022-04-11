AAA Reports Average Gasoline Prices Down

While prices are lower, the U.S. average remains above $4 per gallon. Gasoline demand up slightly.

According to AAA, the cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to falling oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.11.

“The average price for a