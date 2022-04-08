CollisionWeek

Scott Janik Promoted to SVP, Insurance Services Group at CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) named Scott Janik Senior Vice President, Insurance Services Group. Janik joined CCC in 2007 and has served as the Group Vice President of the Insurance Services Group since 2012. In his new role, Janik is responsible for leading strategic growth of the market segment and aligning business priorities to meet customer needs through the technology leader’s advanced cloud-based SaaS platform, which connects 30,000 businesses across the property & casualty ecosystem.

Janik succeeds Barrett Callaghan who was elevated in 2021 to the role of

