CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NADA Issues U.S. Auto Sales and Economic Analysis Following First Quarter 2022

NADA Issues U.S. Auto Sales and Economic Analysis Following First Quarter 2022

By Leave a Comment

Dealer association chief economist examines economic trends influencing auto industry.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) has issued its analysis of U.S. auto sales and the economy following the end of the first quarter of 2022.

“Inventory remains the biggest impediment related to U.S. auto sales,” said NADA chief economist Patrick Manzi. “And unfortunately, inventory levels aren’t expected to change in the near term with forecasts indicating constrained inventory levels for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.”

 

The first quarter of 2022 came to a close with new-light vehicle sales in March totaling a SAAR of 13.4

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey