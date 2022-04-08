NADA Issues U.S. Auto Sales and Economic Analysis Following First Quarter 2022

Dealer association chief economist examines economic trends influencing auto industry.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) has issued its analysis of U.S. auto sales and the economy following the end of the first quarter of 2022.

“Inventory remains the biggest impediment related to U.S. auto sales,” said NADA chief economist Patrick Manzi. “And unfortunately, inventory levels aren’t expected to change in the near term with forecasts indicating constrained inventory levels for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.”

The first quarter of 2022 came to a close with new-light vehicle sales in March totaling a SAAR of 13.4