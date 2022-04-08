Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Success

The inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show and Conference, held April 1-2 in Overland Park, Kansas, was a big success. The auto body associations of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota joined forces to create and host the event, just outside of Kansas City at the Overland Park Convention Center. The anticipated number of participants was met and surpassed, booth space was sold out and the available sponsorships were also fully sold.

“The actual attendance was nearly triple what we had set as our goal for an inaugural event,” said Gina Cotton co- coordinator of the event and Executive