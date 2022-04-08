CCAR and Electude Offer Complimentary eSafety Modules for SkillsUSA Contestants

Electude International and the Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) announced that they have once again released preparatory Maintenance and Light Repair (MLR) Safety courses for all automotive students readying to compete in SkillsUSA.

The courses, available on a complimentary basis and with unlimited access to all participating instructors and students through June 20, will provide seven (7) learning modules from the CCAR eSafety curriculum built in Electude. Students who learn the content from these modules will be better-prepared for the Safety stations at the upcoming National Leadership and Skills Competitions (NLSC).

Access to the complimentary eSafety learning modules is simple. Start by going to ccartraining.electude.com and select ‘student’ on the login page. Then, select one of the eight (8) generic user names available (i.e. s1 through s8). The password for all users will be skills2022. Please be sure that there are no capital letters or spaces in the user names or password.

Electude and CCAR encourage all Maintenance and Light Repair students as well as all Automotive Service Technology students to take advantage of this no-cost resource.