I-CAR Canada Now Offers Over 115 Online Courses in French

I-CAR Canada now offers more of its online courses in French. As of December 2021, students can access more than 115 online classes representing over 150 hours of course credits on topics ranging from damage appraisal to steel sectioning.

Being able to offer more courses in both official languages helps ensure that the availability of material in someone’s language of choice won’t be a barrier to certification. Find out what courses are available in French by visiting the I-CAR Canada website.