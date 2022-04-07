Third Quarter 2021 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up 7.2% Compared to 2020

Employment improved compared to previous year but remained below 2019 levels.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that collision repair employment continued to improve in the third quarter of 2021 but remain below levels in 2019. Average weekly wages for the third quarter were up after having declined in the third quarter of 2020 versus 2019 before the pandemic.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrates the dramatic impact of the pandemic on collision repair employment and the total wages paid to employees.

In September 2021, total collision repair employment stood