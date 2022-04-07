CollisionWeek

Pennsylvania Bill Would Require Auto Repair Facilities to Identify Hit and Run Drivers or Face Up to $5,000 Fine and 90 Days in Jail

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 24, the Jayanna Powell Hit-and-Run Direct Notification Act, would require auto repair facilities to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) enabling police to notify those facilities to be on the lookout for vehicles involved in hit and run accidents in the Commonwealth. Repair facilities owners or operators that fail to report suspected vehicles could be charged with a misdemeanor of the third degree that is punishable by a fine of not less than $250 nor more than $5,000, or imprisonment not exceeding 90 days, or both.

The bill was sponsored by State Senator Anthony

